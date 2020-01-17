Town-bound lane of H-3 tunnel to close for safety improvements next week

A Honolulu-bound lane of the H-3 freeway at the Harano Tunnels is scheduled for daytime closures Tuesday through Friday next week for safety improvements.

The state Department of Transportation said the single-lane closure will begin about 2,000 feet before the tunnel entrance and end 250 feet past the tunnel exit. The closures are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Work will include re-striping, grooving of the concrete to improve traction, and the addition of plastic delineators at the edges of the travel lanes.

The HDOT is adding lane markings and delineators to slow down drivers and encourage them to observe the posted speed limits of 45 mph approaching the tunnels from Kaneohe, and 55 mph within the tunnel.

Motorists should plan for extra travel time during work hours. Camera views of the H-3 freeway and other Koolau routes are available at GoAkamai.org.