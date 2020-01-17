Future Rainbow Warriors ready to compete in Polynesian Bowl

The Polynesian Bowl has always had star power and this year is no different. Read more

The Polynesian Bowl has always had star power and this year is no different.

The high school football all-star game, in its fourth year in Hawaii at Aloha Stadium, is Saturday at 7 p.m.

All week, the big names have been paraded out during practices and other community events. Steve Spurrier and Frank Beamer, of Florida Gators and Virginia Tech fame, are here as the head coaches. Then there’s potential high NFL Draft picks Tua Tagovailoa and AJ Epenesa as honorary team captains. Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is another ambassador lending his services in the name of the game, and San Francisco 49ers Hall of Famer Jesse Sapolu is also easy to spot doing his organizational and coaching duties.

And then there’s the top-notch high school players from all over the country and also from here in Hawaii. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), the top-ranked team in country, has a handful of players in the game, including quarterback DJ Uagalelei, a Clemson commit, and Oregon-bound Kris Hutson, a wide receiver.

“It’s an amazing bowl game for kids to showcase their talent,” Smith-Schuster said after Thursday’s practice session at Aloha Stadium. “High-class, high-ranked kids are coming here to play, face their peers, learn about their culture and give back to the community.”

The rosters include some of Hawaii’s best seniors — Waipahu running back Alfred Failauga, Punahou safety Alaka‘i Gilman and Saint Louis quarterback Jayden de Laura, to name just a few.

Four players who will suit up for the University of Hawaii next season were also picked to play in the game — Kamehameha defensive lineman Ezra Evaimalo, Kahuku offensive lineman Micah Soliai-Howlett, Campbell receiver/defensive back Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala and Hilo receiver Kilohana Haasenritter.

Soliai-Howlett, however, is still out with a knee injury that kept him from playing most of his senior season.

“I really want to show what I can do against this type of talent,” he said. “But, even though I can’t play in the game, I’m still grateful to be here and get to know the boys.”

Haasenritter, who is coming off a season in which the Vikings won the state Division I championship, is soaking up the experience.

“It’s a complete honor to be here and compete with a bunch of athletes from the nation and see where I’m at,” he said. “I would say I’m right there … or better. And getting this opportunity to play at UH is such a blessing. As time goes by, it’s still sinking in. I can’t even think about how crazy it is to get an offer (being) from the Big Island.”

Soliai-Howlett and Haasenritter wish departing Rainbow Warriors coach Nick Rolovich luck at his new job at Washington State. They were surprised with the move by the man who recruited them, but it’s not going to affect their plan to come in and try to work their way into playing time with whoever the new coach turns out to be.

“Rolo was a really big factor in me coming to Hawaii, but at the end of the day, for my family and me it was the best decision to come here,” Haasenritter said.

Added Soliai-Howlett: “I’m happy for Coach Rolo. He did so much for the program. I’m just gonna go play football and do my thing.”

—

POLYNESIAN BOWL

High school football all-star game

>> Saturday, 7 p.m., at Aloha Stadium

>> TV: CBS Sports Network

>> Coaches: Steve Spurrier (Team Mauka) and Frank Beamer (Team Makai)

—

RELATED STORIES:

>> Nick Rolovich makes his Washington State debut, says mahalo to Hawaii