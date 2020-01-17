comscore Hawaii men’s basketball team holds off Cal Poly | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii men’s basketball team holds off Cal Poly

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It was not until 39 minutes and 55 seconds after tip-off that the Hawaii basketball team could exhale. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 16, 2020

Scroll Up