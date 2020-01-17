comscore No. 2 Maryknoll outlasts Damien down the stretch in boys basketball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 2 Maryknoll outlasts Damien down the stretch in boys basketball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Liko Soares scored 14 points and Sage Tolentino added 10 with eight rebounds and eight blocks as No. 2 Maryknoll outlasted No. 5 Damien 44-40 on Thursday night at Bishop Scanlan Gymnasium. Read more

