Solar generation up 21% in 2019, Hawaiian Electric says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Solar generation up 21% in 2019, Hawaiian Electric says

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric said an estimated 3.5 million solar panels now produce electricity on the company’s five grids on Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii island. Read more

