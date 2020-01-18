comscore Hawaii men’s basketball team wary of UCSB’s healthy Max Heidegger | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii men’s basketball team wary of UCSB’s healthy Max Heidegger

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

In sickness, UC Santa Barbara was one of the Big West’s best basketball teams. Now the Gauchos have good health. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 17, 2020
Next Story
Television and Radio - Jan. 18, 2020

Scroll Up