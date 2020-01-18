Hawaii rides big second half to basketball win over UCSB

Drew Buggs facilitated and finished as Hawaii beat UC Santa Barbara 70-63 in a Big West men’s basketball game tonight.

The home crowd at the Stan Sheriff Center saw point guard Buggs lead a balanced team effort as the Rainbow Warriors improved to 12-6 and 3-1 in the Big West. The Gauchos fell to 12-6 and 1-2.

The Gauchos led at halftime 35-33, but UH scored the first eight points of the second half and never trailed after that, although UCSB stayed within striking distance until the final minute of the game.

Buggs scored 12 points and handed out a game-high 12 assists.

Justin Webster scored 11 points for the Rainbows. Zigmars Raimo added 10.

UH also got a lift from Justin Hemsley, who scored a career-high 10 points, making four of five shots from the floor in 15 minutes of action.

Also, Owen Hulland made his first appearance of the season and in just seven minutes of playing time the 7-footer contributed two made 3-pointers on his first two shots.

UCSB’s Max Heidegger was game-high with 21 points, including a 3-pointer with two seconds left and the outcome already decided.

Hawaii outrebounded Santa Barbara 33-23. Raimo and Dawson Carper had 7 each for UH.