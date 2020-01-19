comscore Commemorative calendar celebrates the Lunar New Year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Calendars

Commemorative calendar celebrates the Lunar New Year

  • By Norma Ryuko Kawelokū Wong, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  Updated 7:05 p.m.

The Year of the Metal Rat officially starts on Saturday and ends on Feb. 11, 2021 in accordance with the lunar calendar. However, the actual rat ki-ai (essential energy) year has already begun and will probably taper off in the late fall. Read more

