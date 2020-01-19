Sheriffs and police search for Laumaka work furlough escapee

State sheriffs and Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Coloyan, who failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center as required on Saturday.

An alert was issued after Coloyan, 43, failed to check in after work as scheduled at 3:30 p.m. He is described as 5’9” tall and 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, and is serving time for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

Coloyan is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program, which is the lowest classification status. He faces an additional escape charge when captured.

Anyone with information about Coloyan’s location is asked to call police at 911 or sheriffs at 586-1352.