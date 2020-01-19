comscore Hawaii men’s basketball team holds off UC Santa Barbara | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii men’s basketball team holds off UC Santa Barbara

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

No starting center? No net-swishing bursts from its best shooter? No problem for the Hawaii basketball team, which found ensemble production in Saturday night’s 70-63 victory over UC Santa Barbara in the Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

