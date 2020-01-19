comscore High school football players put on a show in fourth annual Polynesian Bowl | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

High school football players put on a show in fourth annual Polynesian Bowl

  • By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 a.m.

A parade of talented football players displayed their wares at Aloha Stadium on Saturday night, putting on a show in the fourth annual Polynesian Bowl. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 18, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 19, 2020

Scroll Up