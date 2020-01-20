Nightly closures scheduled for Hana Highway for slope work

Three nightly closures are scheduled for a portion of Hana Highway — between Huelo and Hana Town — starting Jan. 28, according to state transportation officials.

State officials said slope stabilization work will require the closure of all lanes of the highway between mile markers 8.1 and 8.2 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. from Tuesday evening, Jan. 28, to Friday morning, Jan. 31. No closures are scheduled for that Friday night.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said work will involve drilling and the installation of soil nails to stabilize the slope face of Hana Highway. The full road closure is necessary so an excavator can be placed in both lanes for drilling work, and so the job can be completed more oquickly.

Emergency vehicles and first responders have been notified and will be allowed passage during the closure.

Updates will be available via HDOT’s social media channels and website.