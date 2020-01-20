Man injured on Maunawili Falls hike

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued Monday afternoon a 20-year-old injured hiker at Maunawili Falls.
An HFD text reported that the man received injuries sometime before 3:30 p.m.
Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the man and transported him by ambulance in serious condition to a hospital.
