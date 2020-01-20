Alexander & Baldwin marks 150th anniversary with Hamakua Marsh planting

Commercial real estate developer and retail center owner Alexander & Baldwin Inc. commemorated its 150th anniversary with its nonprofit partner Kupu Monday by replanting trees at Hamakua Marsh and announcing a program that will give $150 grants to employees’ nonprofit of choice.

“150 years ago, our founders started this company by planting sugarcane,” said Lance Parker, A&B executive vice president and chief real estate officer. “Today we start our 150th year, planting again, and honoring their legacy with the launch of our 150 Days of Service program, providing 150 employee days of volunteer time to organizations across the state. We are proud to initiate our program here, at the Hamakua Marsh, helping to replant native trees, and preserve the wetland, not only for its numerous endemic and endangered water birds, but for the surrounding community.”

Kupu and the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife coordinated the Hamakua event. Hundreds of volunteers were on hand. Native trees kou, koa and lonomea were planted to restore Pu‘u O Ehu, the upland portion of Hamakua, with indigenous Hawaiian species. Hamakua Marsh is a wildlife sanctuary that provides habitat for several of Hawaii’s endemic and endangered waterbirds, including the aeʻo (Hawaiian black-necked stilt), ʻalae keʻokeʻo (Hawaiian coot) and ʻalae ʻula (Hawaiian moorhen).

A&B also announced a “Kokua 150” program that will honor each employee’s community priorities, with A&B providing a $150 grant to their nonprofit of choice, in that employee’s name.