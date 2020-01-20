comscore 11th-ranked HPU women win big | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

11th-ranked HPU women win big

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A 22-1 run to begin the third quarter propelled No. 11 Hawaii Pacific to a 98-74 win at Academy of Art on Sunday in NCAA Division II basketball in San Francisco. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 19, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up