11th-ranked HPU women win big

A 22-1 run to begin the third quarter propelled No. 11 Hawaii Pacific to a 98-74 win at Academy of Art on Sunday in NCAA Division II basketball in San Francisco.

Down by one at the half, HPU (16-1, 11-0 Pacific West) scored 41 third-quarter points en route to its 12th win in a row.

Roosevelt alumna Starr Rivera led all scorers with 31 points. Alysha Marcucci poured in 18 points, while Abbey Noblett chipped in with 17. Amy Baum added 15 points and Ally Bates scored 11.

The Sharks will remain in California and face Fresno Pacific (9-8, 6-5) on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

HPU men’s basketball victorious on road

Ronald Blain led the Sharks with 21 points and David Rowlands added 16 as Hawaii Pacific (7-10, 5-6 PacWest) held off Academy of Art 66-63 on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.

Rowlands made two free throws with six seconds left to give HPU the three-point lead and the Sharks held on as the Sunbirds’ attempt at a game-tying 3-pointer was off the mark.

Having won three of their past four, the Sharks remain on the road and take on Fresno Pacific (6-11, 4-7) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Burman places seventh in 1-meter event

Sophomore Max Burman led all University of Hawaii divers on Sunday at the UCLA Bruin Diving Invitational in Los Angeles.

Burman was one of the three UH divers to make the final of the 1-meter event, placing seventh with a score of 570.05. For the weekend, Burman had top-10 finishes in the 3-meter and platform dive in addition to Sunday’s 1-meter.

Senior Grant Newcombe took 11th (543.80), and sophomore Octavio Lucero finished 15th (496.75).

On the women’s side, UH had three finishers in the top 25, led by junior Ivy Davis, who finished 20th.

Next up for the UH swimming and diving programs is the MPSF championships, hosted by East Los Angeles College, Feb. 19-22 in Mission Viejo, Calif.

UH coed sailing wins Rainbow Invite

The University of Hawaii coed sailing team won the Peter Wenner Rainbow Invite for the fifth straight year on Sunday at Keehi Lagoon.

A total of 24 races (12 each in the A and B divisions) took place with 14 schools competing.

UH’s Rainbow Green squad won the regatta, scoring 65 points. They outscored second-place Rainbow White by 26 points.

The Green team was led by Patrick Wilkinson and Frances Tarpey-Schwed in the A Division, while the B Division had a pairing of Bastien Rasse and Devon Stapleton. The White team was composed of Owen Lahr and Megan Lucas (A Division), and Pelle Bergstrom and Chloe Long (B Division).