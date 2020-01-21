Las Vegas police say 2 injured after mall shooting

LAS VEGAS >> Two people were injured after a shooting at a mall, according to Las Vegas police.
Early information indicates suspects had fled by the time police arrived at Fashion Show Mall, authorities said.
Officers arrived and found two victims, police said. It’s unclear what condition the injured people are in.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.
