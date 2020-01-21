The Weekly Eater: Hawaiian Host, Uncle’s Ice Cream partner on sandwich collab

Hawaiian Host and Uncle’s Ice Cream have teamed up for an ice cream sandwich collaboration. Read more

The kamaaina chocolate company’s sweet treats will be mixed into Uncle’s ice cream sandwiches, which are handmade at the old Waialua Sugar Mill on the North Shore.

The first flavor to debut has Hawaiian Host’s dark chocolate Aloha­Macs blended into honey-­macadamia nut ice cream, sandwiched between two sugar cookies.

Find the limited-edition sandwiches at Lawson Station outlets, Big Wave Dave Surf & Coffee and Barefoot Beach Cafe in Waikiki, Cooke Street Market in Kakaako, Hawaiian Chip Co. in Kalihi, Kalapawai Market in Kailua, and Waimea Valley park and Waialua Fresh on the North Shore.