Chaminade University guard Isaac Amaral-Artharee was selected as the Pacific West Conference men’s basketball freshman of the week for a second week in a row.

The redshirt freshman averaged 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds and hit 11 3-pointers in his last four games.

Chaminade will host Holy Names Thursday at McCabe Gym.