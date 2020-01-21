Parapunov, Worsley earn honors; UH unanimous No. 1

Hawaii picked up two of the three weekly honors from the Big West on Monday, with senior opposite Rado Parapunov earning his eighth Player of the Week of his career and junior libero Gage Worsley his third Defensive Player of the Week. Read more

Hawaii picked up two of the three weekly honors from the Big West on Monday, with senior opposite Rado Parapunov earning his eighth Player of the Week of his career and junior libero Gage Worsley his third Defensive Player of the Week.

Parapunov helped the Warriors open the road trip last week with wins at No. 5 Lewis and No. 12 Loyola. He had a career-high 22 kills with 10 digs against the Flyers, then re-set his career high with 23 kills against the Ramblers.

Worsley had 13 digs against Lewis and 11 against Loyola, averaging 3.0 digs per set in the eight sets. He also was named Off The Block’s national Libero of the Week.

Also on Monday, Hawaii was the unanimous No. 1 pick for the first time this season in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I-II Men’s Top 15, receiving all 16 votes. Last week, the Warriors had 15 votes, with the other going to then-No. 3 UCLA. The Bruins (3-1) were upset last week at UC San Diego, dropping them to No. 6.