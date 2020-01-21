comscore Parapunov, Worsley earn honors; UH unanimous No. 1 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Parapunov, Worsley earn honors; UH unanimous No. 1

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii picked up two of the three weekly honors from the Big West on Monday, with senior opposite Rado Parapunov earning his eighth Player of the Week of his career and junior libero Gage Worsley his third Defensive Player of the Week. Read more

Television and radio - Jan. 20, 2020
