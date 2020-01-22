California visitor critically injured at Ko Olina lagoon

Ocean Safety and emergency crews responded to a swimmer in distress in Kapolei this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. at Ko Olina Lagoon 4.

The swimmer, a 71-year-old man visiting from California, was reported to be on a boogie board when he got into trouble, Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said in a news release.

Bystanders helped the man get to shore where lifeguards administered CPR. EMS crews also treated him with advanced treatment.

He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.