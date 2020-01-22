California visitor critically injured at Ko Olina lagoon

Ocean Safety and emergency crews responded to a swimmer in distress in Kapolei this afternoon.
The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. at Ko Olina Lagoon 4.
The swimmer, a 71-year-old man visiting from California, was reported to be on a boogie board when he got into trouble, Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said in a news release.
Bystanders helped the man get to shore where lifeguards administered CPR. EMS crews also treated him with advanced treatment.
He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.