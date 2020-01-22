comscore Homeowner’s friend recalls elder abuse, says guns were stored in the house | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Homeowner’s friend recalls elder abuse, says guns were stored in the house

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.

Lois Cain, who has been missing since fire broke out in her home at 3015 Hibiscus Drive and consumed it along with six other homes Sunday, was generous and caring, according to the accounts of neighbors and Janice Morrow, who was a houseguest of Cain’s at the time. Read more

Man, 73, and woman, 25, seriously injured in head-on crash in Kahuku

