Around the Nation

Cole Arceneaux, Punahou ’18: The Adams State sophomore guard made his second start of the season on Saturday in an 88-85 loss at Western Colorado, scoring a season-high 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range to go with eight rebounds. The loss brought the Grizzlies to 5-12 this season. Read more

