Around the Nation

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Cole Arceneaux, Punahou ’18: The Adams State sophomore guard made his second start of the season on Saturday in an 88-85 loss at Western Colorado, scoring a season-high 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range to go with eight rebounds. The loss brought the Grizzlies to 5-12 this season.

>> Chris Kobayashi, Punahou ’17: The Pacific (Ore.) junior guard shot 3-for-6 on 3-pointers to finish with nine points in the Boxers’ 118-90 loss to Whitman (Wash.) on Friday. The loss moved the Boxers to 4-11 this season.

>> Liam Fitzgerald, Leilehua ’18: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore forward tallied 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting, plus 2-for-2 on free throws, along with six rebounds and a steal on Friday in a 92-90 win at George Fox. The win moved the Pirates to 12-5 and extended their winning streak to six games.

WOMENS’ BASKETBALL

>> Jasmine Moody, Radford ’15: The BYU senior forward led the Cougars’ bench with nine points and also brought down seven rebounds and had three steals in Thursday’s 76-66 overtime win at Pacific (Calif.), bringing the Cougars to 10-7 this season.

>> Alexis Pana, Hilo ’16: The Central Washington senior guard set a season high on Thursday after draining four 3s, finishing with 26 points on 9-for-13 shooting to go with three rebounds in a 72-62 win against Western Washington. She added 15 points and five rebounds on Saturday in the Wildcats’ 65-59 loss to Simon Fraser (B.C.), bringing the Wildcats to 9-7.

>> Abby Aplaca, Punahou ’17: The Concordia (Ore.) junior guard scored six points and dished out four assists to go with her seven rebounds in Saturday’s 53-47 loss at St. Martin’s (Wash.).

>> Rose Shimaoka, Kaiser ’16: The Cornell (Iowa) senior guard scored nine points, shooting 3-for-3 from the free-throw line in Wednesday’s 54-45 loss to Ripon.

>> Ysabelle Halemano, Maryknoll ’18: The Hope International sophomore guard scored two points and was all over the court with five rebounds, five steals and four assists, helping the Royals to a 65-62 overtime win at Ottawa (Ariz.) on Thursday.

>> Brilie Kovaloff, Mid-Pacific ’19: The Pacific (Ore.) freshman guard scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds on Friday in a 65-64 win against Whitman. She added 15 points, three rebounds and two assists on Saturday in an 82-68 win against Whitworth, helping the Boxers to a 12-3 record and an eight-game win streak.

>> Tyra Moe, Punahou ’16: The Saint Mary’s (Calif.) senior forward scored six points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists on Saturday in a 65-55 loss to BYU.

>> Chanelle Molina, Konawaena ’16: The Washington State senior guard shot 8-for-15 from the field for 19 points to go with six assists and three rebounds in a 74-67 loss to Arizona. She added nine points, three assists and six rebounds on Saturday in a 65-56 loss to Arizona State.

>> Cherilyn Molina, Konawaena ’18: The Washington State sophomore guard scored eight points and grabbed two rebounds against Arizona State on Saturday.

>> Talia Brandner, Calvary Chapel Christian ’18: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore guard made 50% of her shots, including five of nine field goals from 3-point range, to finish with 21 points, three assists and three rebounds as the Pirates fell 86-76 at George Fox on Friday.

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

>> Maela Lazaro, Moanalua ’16: The Oregon State senior finished in first place on the beam with a 9.925 in a tri-meet against Arizona and Sacramento State on Friday.

>> Jenna Domingo, Kamehameha ’19: The Oregon State freshman scored a 9.850 on the beam and a 9.625 on the bars in exhibition performances at the tri-meet.

>> Katy Koopman, Kalaheo ’19: The University of Bridgeport freshman finished in fourth place on the beam with a 9.775, seventh on vault with a 9.625 and 12th on the floor exercise with a 9.5 in a meet win over Brown, Yale and Rhode Island College on Sunday.

>> Ciello Magsanide, Campbell ’18: The Seattle Pacific sophomore scored a 9.625 on the bars in a loss to Air Force on Friday.

>> Britney Wolfe, Mililani ’18: The University of Wisconsin-Stout sophomore scored a 9.65 on the beam to finish second and a 9.2 on the vault in a tri-meet with UW-Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater on Friday.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Kana‘i Akana, Punahou ’18: The sophomore outside hitter for No. 2 BYU had three kills as the Cougars swept Mount Olive on Friday. The Cougars are 6-0 to start their season.

>> Wil Stanley, Punahou ’16: The BYU senior setter dished out a game-high 38 assists to go with four digs and three kills on Saturday in the Cougars’ second 3-0 win at Mount Olive.

>> Kainoa Ferguson, Pearl City ’18: The UC Merced sophomore outside hitter tallied one kill, six digs and two aces in the Bobcats’ 3-1 win over Siena Heights in the Oak Invitational at Menlo College on Friday.

>> Addison Enriques, KS-Hawaii ’17: The Concordia-Irvine sophomore libero logged three assists and three digs for the Eagles in their sweep of USC on Thursday. The Eagles are 3-2 to start their season, earning them the 14th spot in the AVCA rankings.

>> Naone Passi, Kamehameha ’16: The Graceland (Iowa) sophomore setter had seven kills, one solo block and five digs in the Jackets’ 3-2 win over Concordia Illinois on Saturday.

>> Josh Santana-Kaio, Waianae ’18: The Graceland (Iowa) sophomore setter recorded 20 assists to go with five aces against Concordia Illinois on Saturday. He added 11 assists in their second game that day in a sweep of Trine.

>> Jeremiah Taamu-Perifanos, Pearl City ’18: The sophomore right side hitter at Graceland (Iowa) had 10 kills and four digs against Concordia Illinois. He added seven kills against Trine on Saturday.

>> Trevor Perry, Maryknoll ’14: The Lakeland (Wisc.) senior middle blocker logged two kills, three total blocks and three digs in the Muskies’ 3-1 loss to Juniata on Friday.

>> Ethan Siegfried, Punahou ’17: The Long Beach State sophomore outside hitter had 10 kills, two assists, six total blocks and five digs for the No. 4 Beach in a 3-1 win over USC on Friday, keeping them undefeated at 4-0.

>> JB Kam, Punahou ’15: The UC Irvine senior outside hitter had six kills and nine digs for the Anteaters in their 3-1 win over Stanford on Friday, moving them to 3-1 this season and giving them the fifth spot in the AVCA rankings.

>> Ryan Wilcox, Punahou ’18: The UC Santa Barbara freshman outside hitter had nine kills and seven digs for the Gauchos in their sweep of Ball State on Saturday. The third-ranked Gauchos are undefeated this season at 5-0.

>> Austin Matautia, Moanalua ’16: The UCLA junior outside hitter had ten kills and three digs in Friday’s 3-0 loss at UC San Diego. The loss was the No. 6 Bruins’ first of the season, bringing them to 3-1.

Stats compiled by Quinn Goldstein, Special to the Star-Advertiser.