Big Isle police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

Hawaii island police believe alcohol and inattention were factors in a deadly hit-and-run in Puna late Wednesday.

The collision occurred on Highway 137 near the Pahoa-Kalapana Road intersection shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Police said a vehicle struck a male pedestrian who was walking along the highway. The vehicle fled the scene, police added.

The unresponsive pedestrian was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:37 a.m. today.

The victim’s identification is pending. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

This is third traffic-related fatality on Hawaii island compared to two at the same time last year.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has opened a negligent homicide investigation. Anyone who may have information on the driver is urged to call officer Jared Cabatu at 961-2339.