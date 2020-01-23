Big Isle police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

Hawaii island police believe alcohol and inattention were factors in a deadly hit-and-run in Puna late Wednesday.
The collision occurred on Highway 137 near the Pahoa-Kalapana Road intersection shortly before 11:30 p.m.
Police said a vehicle struck a male pedestrian who was walking along the highway. The vehicle fled the scene, police added.
The unresponsive pedestrian was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:37 a.m. today.
The victim’s identification is pending. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.
This is third traffic-related fatality on Hawaii island compared to two at the same time last year.
The Traffic Enforcement Unit has opened a negligent homicide investigation. Anyone who may have information on the driver is urged to call officer Jared Cabatu at 961-2339.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.