California man dies in apparent drowning at Ko Olina lagoon

A 71-year-old California visitor has died after he ran into trouble while swimming in a lagoon at Ko Olina.
Police said a witness saw the man on a bodyboard at lagoon 4 when he got into trouble at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.
The witness and other bystanders helped bring him to shore where lifeguards administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
EMS administered life-saving treatment and took him in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu where he later died.
Police said there were no signs of foul play.
