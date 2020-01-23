California man dies in apparent drowning at Ko Olina lagoon

A 71-year-old California visitor has died after he ran into trouble while swimming in a lagoon at Ko Olina.

Police said a witness saw the man on a bodyboard at lagoon 4 when he got into trouble at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The witness and other bystanders helped bring him to shore where lifeguards administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

EMS administered life-saving treatment and took him in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu where he later died.

Police said there were no signs of foul play.