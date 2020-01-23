Dole Street closed as firefighters extinguish building fire

Police have closed Dole Street at the intersection with St. Louis Drive because of a building fire.
The fire started about 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Dole and Frank streets and was reported under control shortly afterwards.
Police said Dole Street was closed between St. Louis Drive and Kanewai Street for firefighters to work on the fire.
