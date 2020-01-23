High-surf warning extended as Hawaii warms up after chilly night

A high-surf warning for north and west shores for the Hawaiian Islands has been extended to 6 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service said surf will remain well above warning levels through today, before lowering to advisory levels Friday for exposed north and west shores as a large, northwest swell moves through.

Surf of 25 to 35 feet is expected along north and west shores of Kauai County, and north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Surf of 15 to 25 feet is expected along west shores of Oahu and Molokai. Surf of 8 to 12 feet along west shores of Hawaii island.

Officials warn of large, breaking surf at these shores, significant shore break and dangerous currents. Entering the water is very hazardous in these areas. Ocean water may occasionally sweep across portions of beaches, and breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors, making navigation of the harbor channel dangerous.

Overnight lows, meanwhile, dipped as low as 57 degrees Fahrenheit at Wheeler Army Airfield, 58 at the Honolulu airport, and 59 at Kahului Airport.

Today should be mostly sunny, with isolated showers and highs between 78 to 83 degrees and variable winds of 5 to 15 miles per hour. Tonight’s lows range from 63 to 68 degrees.

Forecasters expect the variable winds to continue for most isles through Friday afternoon, then return to moderate for the weekend, along with scattered showers for windward and mauka areas. A weak front stalling near Kauai is expected to bring clouds and showers over the Garden isle Friday evening through Saturday.

Sunny skies are expected again early next week.