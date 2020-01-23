Police arrest suspected Kakaako carjacker a block away from crime scene

Honolulu police arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a carjacking of a 63-year-old man in Kakaako Wednesday night.

Police said the victim was seated in a white 2003 Chevrolet Blazer in the 900 block of Kawaiahao Street at about 7:30 p.m. when the perpetrator approached him and used physical force to remove him from the vehicle.

A brief scuffle ensued between the two men causing minor abrasions to the victim’s hands and knees. Police said the suspect then drove off in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect and victim are not known to one another.

Police responded and located the suspect in the Chevrolet Blazer parked a block away from the scene of the alleged carjacking.

Police arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery.