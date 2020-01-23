Waipio Gentry hit-and-run victim identified as Wahiawa man

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified today a 61-year-old man killed in a Waipio Gentry hit-and-run as Poia Fagafa, of Wahiawa.

Fagafa was hit about 10 p.m. Sunday while walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Ka Uka Boulevard.

Witnesses told police a red Nissan SUV heading southbound on Kamehameha Highway struck Fagafa, then fled the scene.

Police said speed appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 723-3413.