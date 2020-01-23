Water main break closes Ainahou Street in Hawaii Kai

Police closed Ainahou Street in Hawaii Kai this afternoon because of a water main break.
The road was closed about 4:55 p.m.
The blockage was between Hawaii Kai Drive and Kaiolohia Street.
