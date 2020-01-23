comscore Column: Hawaii, here’s why constitutional amendment is needed now | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Hawaii, here’s why constitutional amendment is needed now

  • By Jesse Francis
  • Today
  • Updated 6:29 p.m.

Amending the U.S. Constitution is difficult and it should be. Article V of the Constitution describes two ways that an amendment may be proposed: either by Congress or by a Convention of State delegates. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Don’t mix copter noise issue with safety

Scroll Up