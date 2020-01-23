comscore A dozen Democrats sign up for mail-in Hawaii party voting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A dozen Democrats sign up for mail-in Hawaii party voting

  By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 10:22 p.m.

A dozen candidates who are seeking the Democratic nomination for president have signed up and paid the filing fee to compete locally for delegates in what will be the Hawaii party’s first-ever mail-in balloting this spring to decide who will win the support of state Democratic Party members. Read more

