Man sentenced to life in prison in fatal 2017 drunken driving crash on Kauai

A former Washington state man was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years Thursday for killing a 19-year-old woman in 2017 while driving drunk in a stolen truck.

Cody Safadago, 48, was sentenced by First Circuit Chief Judge Randal G.B. Valenciano.

“Our thoughts remain with Kayla’s family and we hope that they can find some measure of closure in today’s sentence, which is a just and fair one,” said Prosecuting Attorney Justin F. Kollar in a statement.

A jury found Safadago guilty on Aug. 23 for manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, auto theft, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, reckless driving, inattention to driving, and driving without a license.

Prosecutors said Safadago was drinking heavily near Lihi boat ramp in Kapaa on April 27, 2017 when he stole a pickup and drove it up to 88 mph the wrong way on Kuhio Highway in Kapaa town. Prosecutors said he caused a crash near Kintaro Restaurant that killed Kayla Huddy-Lemn, of Kapaa.

Safadago had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.248 at the time of the crash, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08, prosecutors said.

Kollar said Safadago, “has proven that he cannot be in our community safely for even a single day.

“His repeated conduct throughout his life culminated in today’s sentence,” he said. “Nothing we do can bring Kayla back, but what we can do is ensure that this individual is never in a position to hurt anyone again.”