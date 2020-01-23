On the Move: Lill and Yuen

Bank of Hawaii has announced one new hire and one promotion. Read more

>> E.J. Lill was hired as vice president and corporate tax director in the Controllers department. Lill has over 36 years of experience, having worked for many companies in New Jersey and New York including Deloitte, Price Waterhouse, RJR Nabisco, Celanese and Covanta before he joined Bank of Hawaii.

>> Leslie Yuen was promoted to vice president and portfolio reporting business architect in the Credit Portfolio Reporting and Analysis department. Yuen has worked at Bank of Hawaii for 15 years. Before joining BOH in 2005, she worked for Ernst & Young LLP, Chinaka Siu & Co. CPAs and Robert H.Y. Leong & Co. CPAs.

