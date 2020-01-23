comscore Pau Hana Patrol: Release townside tension at Beach House in Waianae | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pau Hana Patrol | Play

Pau Hana Patrol: Release townside tension at Beach House in Waianae

  • By Review by Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

If you’re already in the neighborhood, whether Waianae is your home or you’re spending a day at the bay, Beach House is a no-brainer for a sip and a bite at happy hour. Read more

