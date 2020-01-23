Lu wins Holiday Series III

Punahou junior Shayna Lu closed last year by winning the Holiday Series III at the Poppy Hill and Old Del Monte courses in California. Read more

Punahou junior Shayna Lu closed last year by winning the Holiday Series III at the Poppy Hill and Old Del Monte courses in California. The tournament was hosted by Junior Tour of Northern California and the NorCal Section PGA.

Lu shot rounds of 74-79 to finish at 10-over 153 — three shots ahead of Girls Flight runner-up Kiara Romero.

Lu’s entry fees were paid by the Oahu Junior Golf Association and Aloha Section PGA, along with those of Jacob Torres, who represented Hawaii in the Boys Flight. Torres (78-79) finished 19th.