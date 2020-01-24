Iowa man dies after being hammered by Maui surf

A 70-year-old Iowa man has died after he was knocked over by waves in the ocean off Kaanapali, according to Maui police.

Police identified the man as Pravin D. Patel, of Muscatine, Iowa.

Lahaina patrol officers responded about 5 p.m. Thursday and found bystanders administering CPR to Patel, who was unresponsive on shore.

Police said according to witnesses Patel was standing waist-deep in the ocean fronting the Whalers Village on Kaanapali Beach when he was knocked over by a wave.

He stood back up, but was knocked down by another wave, and remained face down as two to three, subsequent waves broke over him.

Good Samaritans later pulled Patel from the water and started lifesaving efforts until Maui firefighters arrived and took over, but Patel died at the scene.

Firefighters said the incident occurred in calm weather with a shorebreak of 1 to 3 feet.

Police said Patel’s exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.