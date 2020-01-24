comscore Possession of guns key to potential lawsuits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Possession of guns key to potential lawsuits

  • By Allison Schaefers and Kevin Dayton aschaefers@staradvertiser.com kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.

Multiple firearms were recovered from the debris at 3015 Hibiscus Drive might serve as a linchpin in the likely litigation of a Sunday crime spree. Read more

Previous Story
Outpouring of support for grieving HPD

Scroll Up