Wahine add another loss at the Pyramid
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
The Hawaii women’s basketball team played its way back into the Big West race at home last week, only to hit another roadblock Thursday.
UH dropped to 0-3 on the road in conference play with a 62-55 loss to Long Beach State at the Walter Pyramid, a place the Rainbow Wahine (8-10, 2-3 BWC) have not beaten the hosts since 2016.
After her team successfully upped the tempo in wins over UC Riverside and Cal State Fullerton at the Stan Sheriff Center, coach Laura Beeman was left confounded by another slow start that saw her team fall behind by 23 points.
Julissa Tago, the reigning Big West Player of the Week, scored 22 points and Savannah Reier put in a career-high 15 points to rally the team, but no other Wahine player scored more than five on LBSU (8-10, 3-2).
The two senior guards keyed a 12-0 run to start the fourth quarter, getting UH within six with 3:25 left. There were unfulfilled opportunities to get closer.
“Not showing up ready to play, that’s the biggest thing,” Beeman said in a postgame phone interview. “You can’t have first halves like we have had on the road now two trips in a row, and try to dig yourself out of an 18- to 25-point deficit. You just can’t do that. We’ve gotta figure out why we’re not ready to start ballgames.”
UH turned it over a season-low six times in a 79-72 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday — a game in which the Wahine hit a program-record 18 3-pointers.
None of that ball control or sharpshooting was evident early Thursday, as UH shot 4-for-17 and committed 15 turnovers in an abysmal first half that resulted in a 20-point deficit at halftime. UH finished with 22 giveaways and nine 3s.
“Sure we saw pressure tonight, but the turnovers we were making were not forced by their defense,” Beeman said. “We were traveling, we were charging, we were doing things uncharacteristic. What it comes down to is we did not show up ready to play.”
The Wahine cap their two-game trip at UC Riverside at 3 p.m. Saturday.