comscore Hawaii-based Chinese group wants to send aid to Wuhan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii-based Chinese group wants to send aid to Wuhan

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A Hawaii-based Chinese association is seeking donations to purchase desperately needed medical supplies to send to Wuhan, China, hospitals to help combat the deadly Novel coronavirus. Read more

Previous Story
NOAA captures monk seal that was acting ill

Scroll Up