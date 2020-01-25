comscore Hawaii’s Billy Kemper dominates surfing heat at Sunset Open | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii’s Billy Kemper dominates surfing heat at Sunset Open

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s Billy Kemper scored 8.75 points to advance to the fourth round of the Sunset Open at Sunset Beach on Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 25, 2020

Scroll Up