Hawaii’s Billy Kemper dominates surfing heat at Sunset Open
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Hawaii’s Billy Kemper scored 8.75 points to advance to the fourth round of the Sunset Open at Sunset Beach on Friday.
Kemper, who is fresh off riding the “wave of his life” Thursday on Maui, hit rides of 4.75 and 4.00 on Friday to beat Lucas Godfrey (6.85), Kai Paula (6.35) and Anthony Walsh (4.15).
Sunset specialist Kiron Jabour had the lone perfect ride of the day, scoring 13.50 to beat Eimeo Czermak (12.30), Mason Ho (10.10) and Logan Bediamol (5.25).
Defending champion Cody Young also advanced to the fourth round.
