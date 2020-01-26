1 dead, 2 critically injured in head-on collision in Maili

A near head-on collision in Maili on Saturday left one man dead and two critically injured.
The incident happened near the intersection of Farrington Highway and Maipalaoa Road at around 11:30 p.m.
The driver of a pickup truck, a 54-year-old man, and a Sedan carrying two people, a 62-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, collided at 87-720 Farrington Highway, according to Emergency Medical Services.
Paramedics transported the 54-year-old man and 41-year-old woman to the hospital in critical condition. The 62-year-old man who was driving the Sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police closed all westbound lanes of Farrington Highway at Maipalaoa Road during their investigation.
