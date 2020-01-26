Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

Editor’s note: Due to a family emergency, Jodi Benson will not appear in today’s Broadway Pops show at 3 p.m. at the Castle Theater. Performing in her place will be Sarah Uriarte Berry, who starred as Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” and in other Broadway roles. For refunds, visit the MACC box office before showtime with tickets in hand.

—

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:

COMMUNITY

>> Maui Planning Commission meets 9 a.m. Tuesday at Kalana Pukui to consider a petition to intervene filed by Malama Kakanilua, Pele Defense Fund and Ho‘oponopono o Makena in regard to special management area use permit request for Grand Wailea Resort improvements including 224 new guest rooms, renovation and expansion of swimming pool and restaurant, expansion of parking lot from three to five levels, removal of seaside chapel and addition of 30 public beach parking stalls.

>> Department of Management hosts a community meeting on Wailuku town improvements at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Iao Theater to discuss construction schedule, four-level parking structure and temporary parking locations as county prepares staging area for construction equipment. Info: wailukulive.com or email info@WailukuLive.com.

>> Mayor Michael Victorino delivers his 2020 State of the County address at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at South Maui Community Park Gymnasium. The event is open to the public and will air live on Akaku Maui Community Media Channel 53 and livestream on akaku.org.

>> Bird talk: Laura Berthold of Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project will share information on Maui’s native forest birds and how to prevent their extinction at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Makawao Public Library. Cost: Free.

>> Akaku Upstairs: Autumn Ness of Beyond Pesticides Hawaii will discuss the benefits and process of going organic in public spaces at a free salon session at 6 p.m. Thursday, 333 Dairy Road, Suite 204. RSVP at akaku.org/salons or call 871-5554.

>> UHMC Library Book Club: “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama, is up for discussion at 8:30 a.m. Friday at University of Hawaii Maui College Library Study Room 1, with coffee, scones and brownies provided. Open to the public. Info: tolliver@hawaii.edu or 242-5047, yamadajo@hawaii.edu or 984-3663.

>> Run & Walk for Whales: Pacific Whale Foundation’s all-ages event runs 7-11 a.m. Saturday at Maui Harbor Shops in Maalaea. Registration includes T-shirt, breakfast and entertainment by Marty Dread. Info: pacificwhale.org.

>> Adoption discounts: Free adult cat adoptions and 50% off other adult animal adoptions at Maui Humane Society through Feb. 2.

>> Maui Sunday Market: Find food trucks, product vendors, entertainment and more, 4-8 p.m. Sundays at Kahului Shopping Center parking lot. Free admission.

EVENTS

>> Lunar New Year: Lahaina Restoration Foundation celebrates the Year of the Rat with festivities at Wo Hing Museum & Cookhouse, 858 Front St., on Friday, when the museum has free admission from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Au’s Shaolin Arts Society lion dancers and firecrackers will bring good luck to shops and restaurants along Front Street beginning at 5 p.m. Museum events include Busaba Yip discussing the history of Chinese New Year at 2 p.m. and Dennis Ryan telling the story of the rat, the first animal in the lunar calendar, with a second presentation by both at 6 p.m. Chinese calligraphy, knot tying, mahjong and keiki crafts from 4 to 7 p.m. Info: 661-3262, lahainarestoration.org.

MUSIC

>> Josh Tatofi: The two-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner performs 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Fountain Courtyard of The Shops at Wailea. Cost: Free.

>> Hawaiian Music Series: Lahaina Restoration Foundation hosts singer-songwriter Kaleo Phillips from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the front lawn of Baldwin Home Museum at corner of Front and Dickenson streets. Bring blankets, mats and low beach chairs. Cost: Free.

>> Kupaoa & Mark Yamanaka: The multiple Hoku Award-winning recording artists join forces at 7:30 p.m. Friday at MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Cost: $30, $40.

STAGE

>> “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”: Final performances of the Tony Award-winning play based on Mark Haddon’s bestselling novel at 3 p.m. today with added show at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kihei Road. Cost: $27. Info: 463-6550 or proartsmaui.com.

COMEDY

>> Paul Ogata: The former local boy who became an award-winning, globe-trotting comedian performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Iao Theater in Wailuku. Cost: $25-$40. Info: 242-6969 or mauionstage.com.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 242-SHOW (7469) or visit mauiarts.org. Send event listings to maui@staradvertiser.com. Listings are published free on a space-available basis.