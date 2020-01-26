Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

Hana Highway closures set

Nightly closures are scheduled for a portion of Hana Highway between Huelo and Hana town this week for slope stabilization work. The state Department of Transportation said all lanes between mile markers 8.1 and 8.2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting Tuesday night and ending Friday morning. No closures are scheduled for Friday night.

The full road closure is necessary so an excavator can be placed in both lanes for drilling work, DOT said. Emergency vehicles will be allowed passage during the closure.

Kula getting new playground

The county will begin construction of a new playground at Kula Park, with a groundbreaking ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A portion of the park will be closed to the public until Oct. 30 while new playground equipment and surfacing is installed along with an ADA-accessible pathway connecting the upper parking lot to the restroom and playground areas, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation.

For more information, contact Kristofer Baptist at Kristofer.baptist@co.maui.hi.us or 270-6158.

$65M KBH project announced

Spring is the season of renewal, and so it will be at the Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, which announced plans for $65 million in upgrades to the iconic property. Built in 1964, the 432-room KBH is favored by locals and visitors for its reasonable rates and tradition of honoring Hawaiian culture.

Plans call for upgrades to the 180-room Kaua‘i Wing and 4-acre courtyard, and an additional floor of parking. A new, 5,000-square-foot oceanfront restaurant, Huihui, also will house the hotel’s paddling and sailing canoes.

The “Kealaula” project is slated for completion by the end of the year. The hotel’s other wings and dining outlets will remain open during construction.