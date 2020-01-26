comscore Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hana Highway closures set. Kula getting new playground. $65M KBH project announced. Read more

Previous Story
Nearly 50 ocean rescues made on Oahu’s north and west shores

Scroll Up