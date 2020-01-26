comscore Eddie Stansberry buries a game-winning 3-pointer to lift Hawaii over UC Davis in basketball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Eddie Stansberry buries a game-winning 3-pointer to lift Hawaii over UC Davis in basketball

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

On a night celebrating its 100th season, the Hawaii basketball team created a new memory. Read more

