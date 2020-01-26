Eddie Stansberry buries a game-winning 3-pointer to lift Hawaii over UC Davis in basketball

On a night celebrating its 100th season, the Hawaii basketball team created a new memory. Read more

Eddie Stansberry swished a 3 with 3.3 seconds left to vault the undermanned Rainbow Warriors to a 76-75 victory over UC Davis on Saturday in the Stan Sheriff Center.

A crowd of 4,669 — energized by new football coach Todd Graham’s “Go ’Bows” cheer during the first timeout and the 94-foot line of former players and coaches at halftime — roared in unison as Stansberry’s decisive shot found the net.

Worried? “No,” Stansberry declared. “I tried to shoot it like all my other shots. It was a good look. I was glad to see it go in.”

The Aggies’ parting shot failed to find the mark as Joe Mooney’s 40-foot heave hit the right side of the rim and bounced away as time expired.

An evening that was 100 seasons in the making did not disappoint the Hawaii alumni.

“You want to honor them and finish right,” said head coach Eran Ganot, whose ’Bows remained tied atop the Big West at 4-1. “You don’t want it to be that way in terms of the stress level. Perspective wise, it was great the way it ended.”

Stansberry’s hands were raised at the end of a metaphorical roller-coaster game. Stansberry, the ’Bows’ leading scorer, picked up his second foul 4 minutes, 47 seconds after tip-off. Stansberry headed to a bench that already was shortened because of injuries to two starters — wing Samuta Avea and center Bernardo da Silva.

The ’Bows’ early leads — 7-2, 14-6 and 16-9 — were written in chalk. The Aggies had entered as the league’s most accurate from 3-point range. That point was emphasized when Stefan Gonzalez entered. Gonzalez hit his first five 3s and finished with a career-high seven treys.

Ganot was forced to recall Stansberry. “We had to put him back in,” Ganot said. “To his credit, and part of the discipline as a senior, he was able to play with two fouls.”

Stansberry was not assessed another foul the rest of the way. He also frustrated Mooney, one of the Aggies’ three senior leaders, into 2-for-7 shooting and seven points.

But the Aggies found production from blur-quick Ezra Manjon on floaters and mini jumpers off drives, and Gonzalez’s 3s. In the second half, the Aggies had runs of 9-0 and 11-1 to construct a 69-61 lead with 4:58 to play.

“When they got it to an eight-point game, guys started making plays,” Ganot said. “I’m really proud of them.”

The ’Bows took the lead, at 73-72, when Drew Buggs threw past Mooney to Stansberry for a layup with 1:52 to play.

But with 1:34 left, UH’s Dawson Carper fouled Manjon. His two free throws put the Aggies ahead, 74-73. It was 75-73 after Mooney hit one of two free throws with 15.2 seconds left.

In the final seconds, the ’Bows were set to inbound underneath the Aggies’ basket. With Stansberry aligned on the right side, Justin Webster ran a wheel route to the left. Stansberry then followed, circling around the top of the key as Justin Hemsley and then Zigmars Raimo set a layered double screen. Stansberry caught Buggs’ pass on the left side and launched the winning shot.

“We knew Eddie was going to make it,” Raimo said. “All we had to do was set a good screen. He knocked it down. He’s a big-time shooter.”

Davis coach Jim Les said: “They made one more play than we did. It was a heck of a shot Stansberry made. Our group competed hard, played hard, and they made one more play than we did.”