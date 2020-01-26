comscore Kahuku, Moanalua advance to OIA girls basketball final | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kahuku, Moanalua advance to OIA girls basketball final

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Leiah Naeata and Tati Kamae posted double-doubles as No. 8 Kahuku overpowered OIA West runner-up Mililani 57-26 on Saturday at Radford’s James Alegre Gymnasium. Read more

