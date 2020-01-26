comscore Maryknoll girls hit 13 treys in ILH basketball win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maryknoll girls hit 13 treys in ILH basketball win

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

A loud senior-day crowd at Clarence T.C. Ching Gymnasium saw Maryknoll take a giant step closer to an automatic state-tournament berth with a 69-54 win over Kamehameha in girls basketball on Saturday. Read more

