Maryknoll girls hit 13 treys in ILH basketball win

A loud senior-day crowd at Clarence T.C. Ching Gymnasium saw Maryknoll take a giant step closer to an automatic state-tournament berth with a 69-54 win over Kamehameha in girls basketball on Saturday.

The Spartans hit 13 3-pointers to reach the final of the ILH’s second-round tournament. Kamehameha’s season ends with a 13-12 record.

“We hit 12 in the championship game at that Glendora tournament in California, so I know we’re capable, but I don’t think you ever count on hitting 13 3s,” Maryknoll coach Chico Furtado said. “That being said, (Kamehameha) did a good job. They kept us frantic a bunch. When we weren’t turning the ball over, we were getting good looks and hitting them.”

boys basketball

No. 1 Kamehameha 49, No. 2 Maryknoll 41

Kamehameha committed no turnovers in the final stanza, forced Maryknoll into five giveaways, and Kordel Ng’s layup with 2:18 left gave the visiting Warriors the lead for good.

Maryknoll dropped to 7-2 in ILH play (23-3 overall), losing at home for the first time after seven wins. Kamehameha (21-5, 8-0) opened a bigger gap as the league’s frontrunner.