Medical examiner identifies man, woman killed in Maili crash

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a driver and his passenger killed in Saturday’s two-vehicle collision in Maili as 61-year-old Richard M. Takayama Jr. and 40-year-old Brandie J. Navarro, both of Waianae.

Police said a red 1998 Toyota pickup truck operated by a 53-year-old man was traveling east on Farrington Highway at about 10:30 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and struck a concrete barrier.

He continued across the highway and into oncoming traffic when he collided head on with a white 2003 Acura sedan, police said.

The Acura driver later identified as Takayama was pronounced dead at the scene. Navarro, his passenger, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Toyota driver was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Police said speed is a possible factor in the collision. It is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

These are the fifth and sixth traffic-related fatalities on Oahu this year compared to five at the same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.