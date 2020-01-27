comscore Guidelines proposed for legalization of stun guns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Guidelines proposed for legalization of stun guns

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 p.m.

Hawaii’s law tightly restricting possession of electric “stun guns” is being challenged in court as an alleged infringement on people’s Second Amendment rights. Read more

