Man’s body found offshore of Waikiki

A man’s body was found offshore of Waikiki near the Waikiki police substation at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to the call, EMS said. Lifeguards recovered the body, and EMS assisted with pronouncing the man dead. His age was not immediately available.

Man unresponsive in water near Hale Koa

EMS and Ocean Safety personnel responded to a report shortly after 12:30 p.m. of a man in his 70s who was found unresponsive in the ocean near the Hale Koa hotel, EMS said. Lifeguards performed CPR, and EMS took over with treatment and transported him in critical condition to an emergency room.