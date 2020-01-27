Hawaii men’s volleyball player receives Freshman of the Week honor

Hawaii outside hitter Chaz Galloway today was named Freshman of the Week in men’s volleyball by the Big West Conference.

It was the first honor for the 6-foot-3 outside hitter who made his first career starts last week on the road at Lincoln Memorial and King. Galloway had a combined 13 kills with one error in 18 attempts, hitting .667, when playing in four sets in the sweeps of the Railsplitters and Tornado.

Player of the Week honor went to UC San Diego junior hitter Wyatt Harrison, son of former Warrior Todd Harrison. The younger Harrison helped the Tritons go 3-0 at last week’s Lindenwood Invitational, with 50 total kills, including a career-high 27 against McKendree.

Also today, undefeated Hawaii remained No. 1 in today’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I-II Top 15, but the Rainbow Warriors were not a unanimous choice as they were last week.

The Rainbow Warriors (9-0) received 14 of the 16 first-place votes. Brigham Young (8-0) had the other two votes in staying at No. 2.

There was no change in the top five with UC Santa Barbara (6-0) at No. 3 followed by Long Beach State (5-0) at No. 4 and UC Irvine (3-3), which lost twice last week to BYU, at No. 5.

Hawaii is on a bye week, returning to competition with the Feb. 6-8 Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Invitational. The Warriors host Queens, No. 13 Concordia-Irvine and the No. 5 Anteaters.